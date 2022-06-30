Thank you for taking the time to put together this wonderful newsletter. I have to discover new authors and perspectives of the world which are making me smarter. It’s like a breath of fresh air and I enjoy reading it on Saturday mornings over the coffee.

I’m signed up to a lot of email newsletters but David Perell’s are the only ones I read without fail. I click through on at least one item in his newsletter every time and every now and then I find something utterly transformative – transformative to my business, to my thinking about the world or about how I write. They are gold-dust! Keep up the great work.